Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 18th September, 2022

The death has occurred of Isobel Millar (née Kane), 16th September 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 31 Tamlaght Road, Kilrea, dearly loved wife of the late Robert, devoted and much loved mother of Marion, Aureol, Charles, Patricia, Suzanne and the late Christopher, a cherished mother-in-law and grandmother and dearest sister of James, Eddie, Marion and the late Rosetta, Dan and Charles. House strictly private. Funeral Service in Second Kilrea Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, 21st September at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Kilrea Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson's UK, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

The death has occurred of Cecil McCarter, 16th September 2022, (peacefully) passed away at Cornfield Care Centre. Much loved husband of Marlene, dear father of Dean, Mark (Myra), Rhonda (William), much Much loved brother of Eileen (John), Jean and the late Joe. Devoted grandfather of Alyssa, Jennifer, Donavan, Jordan and Madison. House strictly private friends are welcome at the funeral on Sunday at 2.15pm outside his late home, 32 Drummond Manor, Limavady, followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI or Parkinson's NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Alfred (Fred) Smyth, 17th September 2022, (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, late of 9 Kathleen Thompson Fold, Limavady Road, Garvagh, dearly loved father of Denise, father in law of Nik, loving grandfather of Savannah, brother of Ian and the late William-James and George and much loved uncle and great uncle. Service of thanksgiving for his life at Main Street Garvagh Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, 20th September at 11.00am followed by interment in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Diabetes UK, NI (Cheques payable to Diabetes UK, NI) c/o Clyde Funeral Directors 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT51 5HS. Very deeply regretted by his daughter, her family and entire family circle.

