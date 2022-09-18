Another victory for Derry's Connor Coyle as he goes to 17-0!

Connor Coyle defeated Silverio Ortiz last night in Florida.
Connor Coyle defeated tough and stubborn opponent Mexican Silverio last night to take his record to 17-0.
Coyle was named winner with a unanimous decision at the end of a hard-hitting fight which had been a potential stumbling block for the Derry middleweight in the ‘Tampa Beatdown’ event in Florida.
His recent victory over Antonio Todd in May has taken Coyle to ninth in the world, where he has caught the attention of promoters and potential new opponents. But he had to get the job done against Ortiz first of all.
The vastly-experienced Mexican looked to make it difficult for Coyle, but ‘The Kid’ was quicker and more skilled and landed some good shots throughout, making it an easy decision for the judges.
Coyle now turns his attention to the main event ‘Down & Dirty 4’ which will take place in Boston on October 29.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.