Derry Death Notices - Monday, 19th September, 2022

The death has taken place of Tommy Bateson (late of Clontarf and formerly of Magherafelt, Co. Derry), 18th September 2022, (peacefully), beloved husband of the late Josephine and loving father of Noel, Gary and Alan. Very sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Cole, Lucy, David, Christopher, Tom, Emily, Jack and Erin, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Monday evening (19th September) with a gathering of family and friends from 5 00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Anthony’s Church, Clontarf, arriving for 10o’clock Requiem Mass, via webcam at Live Feed, St. Anthony's Parish, Clontarf (stanthonysclontarf.ie) with funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery.
The death has occurred of Marion Margaret (Rita) Hogg (née Hughes), 18th September 2022, (peacefully) at Moneymore Care Home, (in her 92nd year), beloved wife of the late Johnny, 6 Greenvale Park, Magherafelt, much loved mother of Jonathan and Jane, a dear mother-in-law of Mark and devoted grandmother of Michelle, Erin and Olivia. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday, 21st Septembe, from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Rita's life will take place in St. Swithin's Parish Church, Magherafelt on Thursday at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Charis, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and the entire family circle.
