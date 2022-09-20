Search

20 Sept 2022

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 20th September, 2022

Obituaries

The following deaths have occurred:-

 

John Smyth (Smythie) Corbett, 21 Glenconway Road, Dungiven

Mary Duffy (née McGeehan), 1 Chippendale Park, Foyle Springs, Derry

 

John Smyth (Smythie) Corbett, 21 Glenconway Road, Dungiven

The death has taken place of John Smyth (Smythie) Corbett, 18th September 2022, 21 Glenconway Road, Dungiven, (peacefully) passed away at his late home surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of the late Eileen, loving father of Roland and Janice. Dear father in law of Molly and Wesley, devoted grandfather of Cathy (David), Rachel, Judith (Conor), Barbara, David and Joanna. House private, family and close friends welcome. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2.00pm at his son Roland's home, 19 Glenconway Road, Dungiven. (All Welcome). Burial will follow at Bovevagh Presbyterian Church burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Diabetes UK NI which should be forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est., Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

 

Mary Duffy (née McGeehan), 1 Chippendale Park, Foyle Springs, Derry

The death has occurred of Mary Duffy (née McGeehan), 18th September 2022, beloved wife of the late Arthur (Artie), 1 Chippendale Park, Foyle Springs, loving mother of Arthur, Eamon, Roisin, Paul and the late Sharon, mother-in-law of Peter, Martina and Donna, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Eileen, Eamon and the late Philomena. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson’s Society C/o Mr Jack Glenn, St Columb’s Park House, 4 Limavady Road, Derry, BT47 6JU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

 

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.

