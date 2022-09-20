Coffee & Cake at Ballinascreen Fold raises funds for Air Ambulance NI

Coffee and cake at Ballinascreen Fold has helped raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI. Ballinascreen Fold residents and staff from Radius Housing organised the coffee morning for local people, and over a cup of coffee they helped raise £500 for the charity.

The event, which was organised by the Radius Floating Support team, along with the local scheme co-ordinator Gabrielle McKillion, was part of Radius Housing’s Big Coffee Week initiative which encouraged schemes right across the province to hold similar events in aid of the Air Ambulance NI charity.

Air Ambulance NI is Radius Housing’s charity partner, and the coffee morning was one of many fundraiser events being held over the year.

The event was well attended.

Air Ambulance NI works with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year operating for twelve hours every day.

Radius Housing Mid Ulster Floating Support Co-ordinator Leanne Rice thanked everyone who supported the event.

“With the continuing rising living costs, we understand that it is a difficult and worrying time for everyone at present, so we are grateful to everyone who came along to support our event in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

“We also want to thank the local businesses and individuals who helped make this event possible with their kind donations. The Air Ambulance is such a vital service, and we are delighted to give this aid,” she said.

Radius Floating Support is a low-level free housing support service which provides a range of services to promote independence and help service users to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for longer.

The Floating Support Service, which is available to those aged 55 and over, also offers daily contact via phone, an individually tailored support plan and essential links to other support services including social events.

Social events including lunch clubs, coffee mornings and outings are an important aspect of the Floating Support Service. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, all social events including home visits were suspended.

However, the Mid Ulster Floating Support team are gradually picking-up where they left off pre-pandemic.

Caoimhe Hegarty, Floating Support Co-ordinator, added: “Due to rural location, loneliness and isolation continues to be an issue with many of our service-users across the Mid Ulster area.

"Unfortunately, these feelings were intensified during the pandemic. Thankfully, we have now resumed home visits and are gradually beginning to build momentum for our social events which is about encouraging people to get together, establish friendship and to do what they enjoy doing best.”

The Mid Ulster Floating Support service currently has spaces available. If you or someone you know would be interested in joining the service or would like to find out more information, please contact 03301230888 or email coordinatorscheme@ radiushousing.org.