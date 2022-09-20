MISSING PERSON: Concern for missing 72-year-old Derry man

Cornelius O'Connor was last seen by family in the city on Monday
Police in Derry are growing increasingly concerned for missing Derry pensioner Cornelius O'Connor.
72 years old Cornelius was last seen by family in the city yesterday.
He is described as having short grey hair and was last seen wearing green trousers and a beige coat.
If you have any information which would help police in locating Cornelius please contact officers at Strand Road via 101 quoting reference 505 of 20/09/22.
