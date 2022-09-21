Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Teresa Deehan (née Conway), 12 Mullaghboy Crescent, Magherafelt

The death has taken place of Teresa Deehan (née Conway) (Magherafelt), 20th September 2022, beloved wife of the late William and loving mother of Eamonn, Pat, Elizabeth, Mary, Liam, Paula and the late infant Bridget Geraldine, dear sister of the late Mary, Alice, Charlie, Patrick, James and Annie. Funeral from her home 12 Mullaghboy Crescent on Thursday, 22nd September at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt via webcam @ Webcam – Magherafelt Parish, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law Patricia, Paula, Helena, sons in law Tony, Wayne and Francis, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Private, family and close friends only, Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am

Margaret Devlin (née McDaid), 3 High Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Margaret Devlin (née McDaid), 19th September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Eddie, loving mother of Jacqueline, Martin and Sharon, a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law, dear daughter of the late Paddy and Annie, a loving sister of Bernie and the late Paddy, Susie, John and Annie and a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving her home 3 High Park, on Thursday, 22nd September at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

Janice Jackman (née Fallows), formerly of Dungiven and Omagh

The death has occurred of Janice Jackman (née Fallows), 11th September 2022, (peacefully) at home in Reading, formerly of Dungiven and Omagh. Dearly loved wife of Peter, devoted mother of Kara, Sam and Isaac, loving daughter of Betty Carson and the late Sydney, step-daughter of Victor and dear sister of Sharon and Debbie, step-sister of Cherith and Chris. Service of thanksgiving in Carey Baptist Church, Reading, on 8th October 2022 at 11.00am (service will be live streamed at: careybaptistchurch.org.uk). Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to: Sarcoma UK, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Always remembered.

Anna McKeon (née Burke), formerly of County Derry

The death has taken place of Anna McKeon (née Burke), Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Co. Derry, 19th September 2022, (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at The Blackrock Clinic. Beloved wife of Tommy and much loved mother of Kathleen, Thomas, John and Esther. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sisters Liza, Mary, Christine, Kathleen and Briege, brother Frank, grandchildren Ava, Seán, Cáit, Eli and Rónán, son-in-law Oisín, daughter-in-law Marian (Marzi), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Dunboyne on Wednesday evening between 6.00pm and 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon to The Church of SS Peter & Paul, Dunboyne arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.00pm followed by burial in the new Rooske Cemetery. Anna’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only). Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Pat Snell (née Fiorentini), formerly Great James Street, Derry

The death has taken place of Pat Snell (née Fiorentini), formerly of Great James Street, Derry. Pat's remains are reposing at the home of her sister, Santina Langan, 12 Ballynashallog Gardens, Kingsfort Park, Derry. Funeral from there at 11.00am on Thursday, 22nd September for Requiem Mass at St. Josephs Oratory, Shrove, Greencastle, Co. Donegal, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family Flowers only. Family time from 11.00pm - 11.00am.

