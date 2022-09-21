Councillor calls for urgent meeting with housing association to discuss anti-social behaviour in Dungiven estate

A County Derry councillor says he is calling for an urgent meeting with a housing organisation following reports of anti-social behaviour in a Dungiven estate.

Councillor Sean McGlinchey has asked Apex Housing Association to meet him urgently to discuss anti-social behaviour in the Ard Na Smoll area of the north Derry town.

The Sinn Féin man says he has been inundated with calls from residents who are concerned about anti-social behaviour in the estate.

“There are young families living in this estate, people having to get up for work in the morning and they can't get to sleep because of other residents holding parties to all hours of the morning,” he said.

“This just isn't on at all. I have asked Apex to meet me urgently to discuss this issue.”

Mr McGlinchey has expressed concern in the past over how Apex allocate properties to tenants.

“I would like Apex to meet me to discuss how properties are allocated and what rules are put in place when a tenant is housed,” he added.