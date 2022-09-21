Speeding County Derry man had 'urge to go to the toilet'

A County Derry man who drove at over double the 30mph speed limit earlier this year had an 'urge to go to the toilet', a court has heard.

Alan McGranaghan, of Circular Road, Castlerock, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face a single charge of excess speed.

The court heard the defendant had been detected travelling at 72mph in a 30mph zone on the Moneymore Road, Desertmartin around 11.45am on April 23 2022.

Entering a guilty plea and representing himself, the 31-year-old told the court he had an 'urge to go to the toilet' at the time of the incident and presented a prescription document to the judge.

After Judge McSorley had outlined the sentence, the defendant inquired if he could plead not guilty on account of his 'urge to go to the toilet'.

When asked if he wanted to 'vacate his plea', McGranaghan replied: “No, I'll just take the points.”

The judge endorsed four penalty points on the defendant's licence, and issued a £100 fine, alongside a £15 offender's levy.