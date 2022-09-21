Search

21 Sept 2022

Speeding County Derry man had 'urge to go to the toilet'

The defendant was detected driving at 72mph in a 30mph zone.

Speeding County Derry man had 'urge to go to the toilet'

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

A County Derry man who drove at over double the 30mph speed limit earlier this year had an 'urge to go to the toilet', a court has heard.

Alan McGranaghan, of Circular Road, Castlerock, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face a single charge of excess speed.

The court heard the defendant had been detected travelling at 72mph in a 30mph zone on the Moneymore Road, Desertmartin around 11.45am on April 23 2022.

Football manager drove at twice the speed limit on the way to league game

The defendant was detected driving at 61mph in a 30mph zone.

Entering a guilty plea and representing himself, the 31-year-old told the court he had an 'urge to go to the toilet' at the time of the incident and presented a prescription document to the judge.

After Judge McSorley had outlined the sentence, the defendant inquired if he could plead not guilty on account of his 'urge to go to the toilet'.

When asked if he wanted to 'vacate his plea', McGranaghan replied: “No, I'll just take the points.”

The judge endorsed four penalty points on the defendant's licence, and issued a £100 fine, alongside a £15 offender's levy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media