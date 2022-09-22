County Derry man slumped over steering wheel after 18th birthday party

A 36-year-old County Derry man had gone out to turn off his headlights before police found him slumped over his steering wheel asleep, a court has heard.

Adam Higgins, of Birchwood, Bellaghy, entered a guilty plea to being in charge with excess alcohol on his breath at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that around 1.20am on April 10 2022, a mobile patrol had noticed a red pick up truck at the side of the Luney Road, Desertmartin with its side lights on.

They located the defendant slouched over the steering wheel, appearing to be asleep, and noted a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

After waking up, the defendant was 'not making much sense' and was unable to explain why he was in the vehicle.

The defendant failed a road side breath test and was taken to custody, where he blew an evidential reading of 66mg.

Defence for Higgins said he had been attending his daughter's 18th birthday party, at which a lot of people were parking along the side of road.

The defendant's sister left the party at around 1.00am and noticed the rear lights and front lights were lit on Higgins' truck.

She then rang the defendant to inform him of this, before driving off, with the police finding Higgins in his truck around 20 minutes after the phone call.

Counsel said he had gone to the car, got in and appeared to have fallen asleep.

Judge McSorley endorsed the defendant's licence with ten penalty points and fined him £300, alongside an offender's levy of £15.