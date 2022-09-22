Search

22 Sept 2022

Restricted County Derry driver drove mother's car at 120mph

The defendant had three passengers at the time of the incident.

Restricted County Derry driver drove mother's car at 120mph

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

A County Derry 'R' driver's parents have forbidden him from carrying passengers after he was detected driving his mother's car at 120mph earlier this year, a court has heard.

Jude Thomas (18), of Moneysharvan Road, Maghera, entered a plea of guilty to travelling over 45mph as a restricted driver at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that police had observed the defendant's vehicle travelling towards Castledawson at a speed in excess of 120mph on the Glenshane Road on July 8 2022.

Football manager drove at twice the speed limit on the way to league game

The defendant was detected driving at 61mph in a 30mph zone.

After the car passed them at speed, police matched the speed of the car and followed it for around half a mile.

They noted the vehicle was displaying R-plates and that there were three passengers of similar age accompanying the defendant.

Deciding to pull over the vehicle as soon as possible, police activated blue lights and sirens, and while the defendant attempted to stop, the car was observed 'veering from left to right'.

Defence for Thomas said the incident was 'unacceptable' and that the defendant was lucky not to be facing a charge of dangerous driving.

Speeding County Derry man had 'urge to go to the toilet'

The defendant was detected driving at 72mph in a 30mph zone.

The incident had taken place just two days after the defendant's 18th birthday, and at the time he was heading to the cinema in Cookstown in his mother's car.

Counsel said he had not sought to blame the offence on 'peer pressure' and that he had taken full responsibility for the behaviour.

Since the incident, the defence said the defendant had gone to all three passengers' houses to apologise to their parents and that his own parents were no longer permitting him to carry passengers.

A tracker device which sends an alert when the driver's speed increases in excess of 45mph has also been fitted to the vehicle.

Counsel said these were examples of how seriously the defendant and his family were taking the incident, and noted a number of references submitted to the court on his behalf.

Katrina Rainey murder trial to begin in November

The victim's husband appeared in court for a preliminary enquiry on Wednesday.

Judge McSorley said it was an exceptionally high speed and a 'poor error of judgement'. She said the defendant may not have been subject to verbal peer pressure but that he may have felt it in other ways.

Noting the references, she said he came across as an 'exceptional young person' and had 'great family support'.

She disqualified Thomas from driving for a period of 12 months and fined him £200, alongside a £15 offender's levy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media