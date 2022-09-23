Search

23 Sept 2022

Legally held firearm stolen during Derry aggravated burglary

Legally held firearm stolen during Derry aggravated burglary

Legally held firearm stolen during aggravated burglary at a house in the McClay Gardens area of the Waterside

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Detectives in Derry are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the McClay Gardens area of the Waterside on Thursday 22nd September.

It was reported that two masked men, dressed in dark clothing and armed with a suspected firearm and a baton, entered the house at around 10.30pm on Thursday evening.

One of the intruders pushed the male occupant onto a chair and tied his wrists whilst the other forced entry to a gun cabinet.

A legally held firearm was taken from the cabinet and the two men then left the property.

The occupant was not physically injured but was left badly shaken following the incident.

An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2111 22/09/22.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

