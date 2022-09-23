Search

23 Sept 2022

Suspended sentence for Derry man who threw brick at police

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022

A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court today for throwing a half brick at a police vehicle causing damage valued at more than £1,500.

Joseph McMillan (33) of Kavanagh Court in Derry admitted charges of criminal damage, assault on police, resisting police and possessing drugs on May 31 2022.

The court heard that police were on patrol when a man appeared in front of the vehicle with a half brick in his hand.

He threw the brick at the police vehicle causing damage and ran away.

Police pursued him and when they caught him he was 'clearly intoxicated'.

He struggled with police and in the end CS spray had to be used.

When McMullan was searched a small bag of a green substance was found on him that was found to be cannabis.

The defendant made full admissions and apologised to police.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty said there was a detailed report available in the case showing the defendant had 'a difficult background'.

He said McMillan had faced 'addiction issues' but was getting help.

He described the behaviour as 'disgraceful' with no possible justification.

McMullan was sentenced to 4 months in prison suspended for 3 years. 

