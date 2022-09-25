Local lady Margaret Dunlop reduced her weight by 10 stone

Margaret Dunlop reduced her weight by ten stone, and reduced the amount of medication she was on feeling healthier, fitter and looking fabulous.

Here's her story - The reason I joined Slimming World was because it was recommended by a practice nurse at the surgery. I went not hoping to change my life but listening to my consultant say if I lost 1lb a week it would get me nearly 4 stone in a year - that's when I thought I want to give that a chance. I decided that I would give it a try.

I like the food in that you can have in Slimming World as long as I stick to my syns I can adapt anything. I've also learned new foods and and find things like the over night oats with different fruits very refreshing.

I now make different soups with plenty of veg so I can have my five a day/ I also enjoy my veg more with my meals and find I'm eating more fruit and enjoying a fat free yoghurt at supper time - something I would never have tried before. I also find Slimming World books handy for recipes so I can change my meals

To be honest the biggest thrill I get is being able to go into any shops for clothes - something I hated before was clothes shopping. Now I love going in all the shops. I also feel I'm more confident talking to people where before I think my weight kept me in the background as I was embarrassed.

Before I joined Slimming World I was on a lot of medication and was always feeling ill. Now I'm on very little meds and like nothing more than walking my dogs.

It took me all my time to walk to the gate now I can walk my dogs long walks most days and I'm feeling a lot healthier and happier - it has made a complete difference to my life.

If someone asked me about joining Slimming World I would tell them it's the best move you can make. It does not matter if your male or female it will change your life for the better.

Margaret now after her dramatic weight loss

You will lose weight, make lots of new friends and mostly it will definitely change your life for the better and while doing all this you will be able to enjoy it and have many laughs.

You can have a consultation that will help you and encourage you 24 /7. It will never make you feel bad if you have had a fail it will encourage you to get back on track and never make you feel embarrassed. I would add that I'm extremely lucky that we have a great consultant who is always at the other end of the phone if your struggling and a very friendly group who always make anyone feel welcome.

For anyone looking for their closest group check out the Facebook page for days and time or contact Georgina Mccarter on 07821216168.