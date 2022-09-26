Derry Death Notices - Monday, 26th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Ian Booth, 2 Ballymaguigan Road, Magherafelt

• Frank McCloskey, 39 William Street, Bellaghy

• Michael Bernard (Mickey B) McElhinney, 12 Millside Crescent, Park

• Margaret O'Hara (née Doherty), 100 King’s Lane, Ballykelly

Ian Booth, 2 Ballymaguigan Road, Magherafelt

The death has of Ian Booth, 24th September 2022, called home to be with his Lord and Saviour, dearly beloved and devoted husband of Shirley, 2 Ballymaguigan Road, Magherafelt, much loved father of Michelle, Alexander and Keipher, cherished father-in-law of Richard, Sue and Jade, loving grandfather to Jamie, dearest brother of Robert, Christina, Adrian and Bernice and a dear brother-in-law of Kathleen and her husband Winston. Family and close friends welcome at his home. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for The Faith Mission, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service Donations A/c, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by his wife, children and the entire family circle.

Frank McCloskey, 39 William Street, Bellaghy

The death has taken place of Frank McCloskey (Bellaghy), 24th September 2022, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Sinead (Doherty) and Majella (McTaggart), son of the late Patrick and Cassie and loving brother of the late Joe, Pat Henry, Richard, John, James, and Mary Gertrude. Funeral from his home 39 William Street on Tuesday, 27th September at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy via webcam Webcam – Bellaghy -Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, sons in law Neil Doherty and Declan McTaggart, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am.

Michael Bernard (Mickey B) McElhinney, 12 Millside Crescent, Park

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael Bernard (Mickey B) McElhinney (peacefully) at his home on 25th September 2022, late of 12 Millside Cresent, Park, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Margaret R.I.P., loving father of Kerry, dear brother of Bridie and the late Kathleen Harrison, Sadie Canning and Anna McNickle R.I.P. Wake and funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Margaret O'Hara (née Doherty), 100 King’s Lane, Ballykelly

The death has taken place of Margaret O'Hara (née Doherty), 25th September 2022, beloved wife of Willie, 100 King’s Lane, Ballykelly, loving mother of Damian, Siobhan and Katrina, mother-in-law of Gregory and Isobel and devoted grandmother of Paul, Conall, Adam and Caoimhe. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.25am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed via the Limavady Parish webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.