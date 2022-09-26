Derry Jobs Fair showcases wide range of career opportunities

Local job seekers and those thinking about their next career move had the opportunity to speak directly with a wide range of employers at a Jobs Fair in the Millennium Forum last week.

The event was to allow individuals the opportunity to chat to employers, discover an extensive range of job vacancies and improve their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, attended the event.

"The Derry Jobs Fair featured a diverse mix of employers from a range of sectors including engineering, education, IT, hospitality, manufacturing, construction and customer service," she said.

"It was an ideal one stop shop for those seeking employment or advice on the next step in their career journey.

"Attendees could also avail of practical support on how to make a successful application, alongside CV and interview advice.

“I would urge anyone thinking about the next step in their career journey or seeking employment to attend."

For more information on local vacancies and careers advice visit JobApplyNI.com or e mail dfcemployerservices@ communities-ni.gov.uk​