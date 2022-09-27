Charged with drink driving twice in three weeks.
A man who was charged with drink driving on two occasions within three weeks has been told he is risking a custodial sentence.
Paul McGonagle (46) of Clon Elagh in Derry appeared charged with driving with excess alcohol on September 26 on the Upper Galliagh Road.
A police officer connected the accused to the charge.
He told the court that police on patrol noticed a vehicle being driven erratically and pulled it over.
The driver, McGonagle, was unsteady on his feet and his eyes were glazed.
An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 76mgs more than twice the legal limit.
The officer told the court McGonagle had appeared in court on September 7 charged with similar offences and he said the defendant was a danger to the public and also at risk of committing further offences.
District Judge Barney McElholm granted bail on condition that McGonagle does not travel in any private vehicle and a stains from alcohol.
He told him this was his final warning.
McGonagle will appear again on September 28.
