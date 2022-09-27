Search

27 Sept 2022

Charged with drink driving twice in three weeks

Accused told he is risking custodial sentence

Charged with drink driving twice in three weeks

Charged with drink driving twice in three weeks.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A man who was charged with drink driving on two occasions within three weeks has been told he is risking a custodial sentence.

Paul McGonagle (46) of Clon Elagh in Derry appeared charged with driving with excess alcohol on September 26 on the Upper Galliagh Road.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge. 

He told the court that police on patrol noticed a vehicle being driven erratically and pulled it over. 

The driver, McGonagle, was unsteady on his feet and his eyes were glazed. 

An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 76mgs more than twice the legal limit. 

The officer told the court McGonagle had appeared in court on September 7 charged with similar offences and he said the defendant was a danger to the public and also at risk of committing further offences. 

District Judge Barney McElholm granted bail on condition that McGonagle does not travel in any private vehicle and a stains from alcohol.

He told him this was his final warning. 

McGonagle will appear again on September 28.

News

