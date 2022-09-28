Search

28 Sept 2022

Soldier F adjourned until next week

Soldier F charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney

Reporter:

Court Reporter

28 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The resumed case against the only British soldier charged in connection with the Bloody Sunday killings has been adjourned until next week to allow a timetable for its proper resumption to be agreed. 

Soldier F is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney as well as five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday on January 30 1972.

His case had begun and a Preliminary Inquiry was in process when all prosecutions were stopped. 

However, after an application by some of the Bloody Sunday families it was decided that the case should resume. 

t today's sitting in Belfast's Laganside Court House the case was mentioned in from of District Judge Ted Magill who had been hearing the Preliminary Inquiry. 

It was decided to adjourn until next week to allow all the parties involved to sort out their availability. 

