Accused returned for trial on arson charges.
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on arson charges.
Sean Doherty (41) of Linsfort Drive in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.
He is charged with arson of a property with intent to endanger life on dates between November 13 2021 and November 16 2021.
He is also charged with being reckless as to whether life would be endangered on the same dates.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
The defendant said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 27 and released on bail.
