28 Sept 2022

IN PICTURES: St Pius X College celebrate school prizegiving

Principal Mr Friel said it was an 'occasion of great pride'.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

ABOVE: The top GCSE Student receiving the John Murphy cup for best GCSE results pictured with Principal Mr P Friel and Head of Year, Miss U. McMenamin.

St Pius X College, Magherafelt recently celebrated their annual prizegiving ceremony, with senior students gathering alongside their families on Tuesday September 13.

School principal Mr Peter Friel described the event as an 'occasion of great pride' and said the school was a 'rich tapestry of inclusion and diversity'.

He praised the pupils and staff alike for their commitment and dedication, noting that the excellent GCSE results were their 'best ever' with 99% of students achieving 5 or more GCSEs A*-C.

There was also praise for the A Level pupils who enjoyed their 'most successful year to date'.

The school was delighted to welcome guest speaker, Mr John Keenan, Chairman of Derry GAA. He delivered an inspiring speech which praised the ongoing successes of the college.

Mr Keenan made many parallels between the GAA and the college who work under the same mission statement: “As a collective, we are much stronger."

Mr Friel concluded by congratulating all of the prizewinners and the effort and commitment of everyone at the college.

