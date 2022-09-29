Beloved family pet dead in minutes after dog attack

A dog attack, which left a family’s beloved pet dead and one of its young owners requiring counselling, is being investigated by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

In a statement to Derry Now, a Council spokesperson confirmed it was investigating the incident in accordance with its dog control enforcement policy.

Speaking to Derry Now, Anne McDaid, who owned Joey, a Bichon Frisé, described the horrific incident.

Ann said: “My daughter, Kelsey (13) took our wee Joey out for a walk near our home in Altcar Park on Saturday. She was only out three minutes when a black and white dog, a lurcher, initiated the attack on Joey.

Joey who was attacked and killed at the weekend with Kelsey.

“There were three dogs. They were much bigger and stronger than Joey. They were not on leads and they were not wearing muzzles.

“My wee Joey was dead within minutes. They had him up in the air. They were tossing him about. We are devastated. We are traumatised. We had him for six and a half years.

“It was so bad, my neighbours were trying to beat them off with sticks. I was distraught. This is the third time these dogs have attacked other dogs. I phoned the PSNI and they referred me to the dog wardens, who came out to my house on Sunday and to add to the horror, I had to keep my wee Joey out in my plastic bunker all weekend so they could take photographs of him,” said a clearly upset Anne.

According to Anne, the attack on Joey was witnessed by several people.

She said: “It was ten past six at night. My Joey was on a lead. There are teeth marks and all, all over his wee collar.

“My son, Gino (16) ran over the street. He was squealing and roaring that the dog was lying dead on the ground. It was awful.

“We were all mad about wee Joey. I bought Joey for Kelsey and Gino after my father died. It was a wee link with my daddy. His name was Joe. It’s awful, awful.

“The dog wardens to a statement of Kelsey and my neighbours. I ran over the street and I saw my wane, Joey, lying dead in the street and my Kelsey was squealing out of her. She is traumatised and the dogs were still running around Altcar Park 40 minutes after the attack. Their owner didn’t even lift Joey off the ground for me,” said Anne, who feared the dogs who attacked Joey would be capable of attacking a child.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council spokesperson added: “All dog owners are reminded of their legal responsibility to keep their dogs under control at all times and familiarise themselves with the current Dog Control Orders including restrictions that are in place in some areas as failure to do so may result in enforcement action being taken.

“The Dog Control Orders can be found on the Council's website at www. derrystrabane.com/Subsites /Health-Community-Well being/Dog-Control-Animal- Welfare/Dog-Control-Orders.”