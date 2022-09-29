Glenn found long lost family

There has been a happy ending to the story of Glenn Doherty who was trying to track down his relatives in the city.

Glenn (60), who now lives in Ulverston in the Lake District in England, was on holiday in the city with his wife, Julie, when he popped into the Derry News office to see if our readers could help.

And, of course, they did, thanks to the power of our social media platforms.

Glenn was born in Barrow-in-Furness, a shipbuilding town eight miles west of Barrow.

Back in August, he said: “I am trying to track down any of my relations who might be left in Derry. I would also love to find my grandparents’ grave, the family grave, if any of your readers could help me.

“My dad’’s name was Alexander Doherty. He passed away in 2003. His father, my grandfather’s name was John Doherty and his mothers name was Maggie Doherty. They lived at number 6, Orchard Row.

“Unfortunately, we are unsure, at the moment, where that street was in Derry because there are two Orchard Rows. The last time I was in Derry was roughly 1968, when I would have been about seven years old. On that visit, I remember being in Orchard Row so it was still around. It hadn’t been bulldozed.

“My dad had 13 brothers and sisters. These included Joe, who had two daughters, my cousins, Patricia and Edith; Micky, John, Neil, Sally, Frankie, Bobby, Tommy and Rex. My dad and three of his brothers, Alex and John and Neil, left Derry and went to England Three of my dad’s family left Derry when they were 14, my dad, Alex, John and Neil all emigrated to England,” said Glenn.

Glenn’s dad went to Coventry, where his brother, John, settled.

“He then worked in the Merchant Navy. He met my mother, possibly in Morecambe, in the 1950s and they were married in 1959. My mother was from Barrow-in-Furness and my dad worked there in the shipyard for the rest of his life.

Fast forward to this week and a wee email from Glenn pings into our email.

“I'm very pleased to say that we have had success with the article you wrote!” he said.

“A lady who works with my cousin Edith, saw the article, and put me in touch with her last night.

“After speaking with Edith, it turned out that we had found the right place (Orchard Row) and her Dad was only one street away.

“It was a shame that we couldn't meet him, but I am planning another trip to go back and see them all. My heartfelt thanks to you all,” said a delighted Glenn.