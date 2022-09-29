£24,000 raised for Antrim Hospital in memory of County Derry woman

The family of a woman who died following a tragic accident at her home have raised a massive £24,000 for the hospital units which cared for her.

Theresa Lanigan died in November 2021 after falling down the stairs at her Draperstown home, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The popular mum and grandmother, who worked for the Northern Trust and local firm Pharmacy Supplies, had suffered a traumatic head injury and despite medic's attempts to save her, she died three days after the accident.

During the summer, the Tipperary native's family held a fundraiser to raise money for Antrim Area Hospital where Theresa had been cared for following her fall.

The late Theresa Lanigan.

The fundraiser, which included a street collection in Draperstown and an auction and raffle at The Shepherd's Rest in Sixtowns, was held on June 24, just a few days before what would have been Theresa's 65th birthday.

The event raised £24,000 which was split between the ICU and emergency departments at Antrim Hospital and when staff were presented with the donations recently they said they were 'exceptionally surprised and grateful'.

Speaking to the County Derry Post, Theresa's daughter Cherisse said they were 'delighted' with the response to the fundraiser.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped with the street collection and also those who offered the items for the auction. Two jerseys were given to us, one from DMK Properties in Manchester and the other from Dernaseer Engineering,” said Cherisse.

“We would also like to thank The Shepherd's Rest for their hospitality that evening and for helping with the raffle – nothing was ever a problem for them.

“We would like to add our thanks to all those who offered the prizes for the raffle. There was a lot of people who donated the prizes, including Lawrence O'Kane from Pharmacy Supplies in Draperstown, who donated an awful lot, and Sunniva Tanning Salon, Regan's Bar and The Barber Lounge, all in Draperstown. There was actually so many donations for the raffle, it was amazing.

“Thanks to everyone who bought a ticket on the night and to those who bought a ticket even though they couldn't come, which just showed how well thought of mammy was.

The street collection alone raised £3,500. People were so, so good and we were just totally blown away by their generosity.”

With the first anniversary of Theresa's death coming up on November 17, Cherisse says her mother's death has left a huge hole in their lives.

Staff in ICU pictured accepting a cheque from Cherisse Lanigan.

“I think she would have been proud of our efforts,” she continued.

“The surreal thing about the fundraiser was that it was all about her and she wasn't there. I'll never get over her death but now it's all about keeping her memory alive. I am planning to get two plaques for the hospital so they can put them up in mammy's memory.

“The hospital units were so grateful for the donations and we were delighted to be able to present them with the money because they were so good to our mammy. Yes, they couldn't save her but she was never just left lying there, she was really taken care of.”