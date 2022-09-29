Autism Public Meeting to be held in Gasyard Centre.
World Mental Health Day 2022 will be marked in the city by an Autism Public Meeting.
The event will take place in the Gasyard centre, on Friday, October 7, from 10am to 12pm.
An invitation is extended to all Autistic people, their parents, friends and family, to listen to expert speakers, ask questions of the panel and share ideas and experiences.
Registering for the event is easy, takes a few minutes and gives you the option of including any questions for the panel or anything you would like read out anonymously. Click the links here on Flip It and North West Spectrum facebook pages.
