Search

29 Sept 2022

Co Derry man 'did not see' police while driving over the limit after night out

The defendant has been disqualified from driving.

Co Derry man 'did not see' police while driving over the limit after night out

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

A County Derry man who drove through Maghera while over the drink driving limit was attempting to 'retrieve the situation' after a row with his partner during a night out, a court has heard.

Richard Stewart, of Noones Vale, Maghera appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday in connection with an incident on September 4 2022.

He entered guilty pleas to charges of driving with excess alcohol in his breath, driving without due care and attention and failing to stop for police.

The court heard a police patrol had observed a white Audi performing a U-turn on Coleraine Road, Maghera at approximately 3.00am on the night in question.

After following the vehicle, they activated blue lights and signalled for it to stop, but instead the defendant increased his speed.

Police noted the vehicle overtaking 'several' cars and crossing over the central line of the road before it turned onto Tirkane Road, made a sharp turn and came to a stop at a dead end.

County Derry man used phone as he drove past woman and called her a 'tramp'

The incident occurred in the car park of a local Tesco store.

The defendant was handcuffed and taken from the vehicle, with police noticing the smell of intoxicating liquor.

The 31-year-old failed a preliminary breath test and was taken to custody in Omagh, where he blew an evidential reading of 44mg.

Defence for Stewart said he had been at a function in Portstewart that night - to which he had travelled on a bus - and had gotten into an argument with his partner.

Subsequently, his partner said she was not coming back with him, and after returning home, the defendant, thinking he was 'okay to drive', got in the car to try and 'retrieve the situation'.

Counsel said Stewart had then taken second thoughts, deciding to go home instead. He claimed he had not seen the police at the beginning of the incident.

Defence took issue with the prosecution's evidence that he had been 'overtaking several vehicles', and pointed out the incident took place at around 3.20am on a country road.

They asked the judge to take into account the low reading and the guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

Judge Dunlop disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of 12 months, noting that he would be suitable for the drink-driving course.

He also imposed fines totalling £550, as well as an offender's levy of £15.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media