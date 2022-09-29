Search

29 Sept 2022

Less than forty percent of patients begin treatment within 62 days on an urgent GP referral

Cancer patients need Executive formed now - Ciara Ferguson.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.ie

Concern has been expressed that less than 40 percent of patients begin treatment within 62 days on an urgent referral from a GP.

Commenting on the latest figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), Ciara Ferguson MLA (Sinn Féin) said: "It is frightening to learn that less than 40 percent of patients begin treatment within 62 days on an urgent referral from a GP.

“Our health service is under huge pressure. It needs urgent investment to fix the problems, support workers and ensure people are getting the care they need.

“How much longer will DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson sit on his hands while people are suffering on hospital waiting lists and waiting for cancer treatment?

“If they are serious about making health a priority, they will form an Executive today and work with the rest of us to invest £1 billion in the health service to fund cancer services and tackle waiting lists.”

