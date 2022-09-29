Less than forty percent of patients begin treatment within 62 days on an urgent GP referral

Cancer patients need Executive formed now - Ciara Ferguson.
Concern has been expressed that less than 40 percent of patients begin treatment within 62 days on an urgent referral from a GP.
Commenting on the latest figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), Ciara Ferguson MLA (Sinn Féin) said: "It is frightening to learn that less than 40 percent of patients begin treatment within 62 days on an urgent referral from a GP.
“Our health service is under huge pressure. It needs urgent investment to fix the problems, support workers and ensure people are getting the care they need.
“How much longer will DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson sit on his hands while people are suffering on hospital waiting lists and waiting for cancer treatment?
“If they are serious about making health a priority, they will form an Executive today and work with the rest of us to invest £1 billion in the health service to fund cancer services and tackle waiting lists.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.