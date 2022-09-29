Council warn of poor weather

Secure garden furniture and leave bins in safe place.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has asked people in its area to be mindful of poor weather conditions expected on Friday.
Council said: "High winds and poor weather conditions are expected tomorrow as autumn takes hold please remember to take care when out and about
"Secure any garden furniture, and make sure bins are left in a safe place and brought in as soon as they are emptied."
