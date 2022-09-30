Derry Death Notices - Friday, 30th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Sydney Bennett, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Sydney Bennett, 28th September 2022, (peacefully)at Causeway Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Ruth, loving father of Sarah and Jonathan, father-in-law of Todd and Debbie, dear brother of Bobby and the late David and Hugh. House private. Funeral service in Drumreagh Presbyterian Church on Monday at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to: The Faith Mission, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Catherine Geraldine Harvey (née Deehan), 97 Rose Park, Limavady

The death has taken place of Catherine Geraldine Harvey (née Deehan), 29th September 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 97 Rose Park Limavady. Beloved wife of Davif, loving mother of Ryan and step-mother of Patricia, and a much loved grandmother of Darcey. Dear sister of Anne, John, Joe, Gerald, Lawrence, Frances, Michael, Jacqueline, Marian, Colette, Ronan and the late Martin R.I.P. Sister in law of Pat. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Funeral from her home on Sunday, 2nd October at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Mary’s Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to; Marie Curie. City friends of Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Louise Rowe, 17 Kensington Road, Kilfennan, Derry

The death has occurred of Louise Rowe, 27th September 2022, beloved daughter of Kathleen and step-daughter of Billy, 17 Kensington Road, Kilfennan, loving sister of Deborah and Kerry and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral service in her home on Saturday at 1.00pm followed by interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. The Lord is my shepherd.

