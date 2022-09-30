Motorists asked to avoid busy road following 'serious' crash

Police are in attendance at a 'serious' crash between Cookstown and Moneymore.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the main carriageway between Cookstown and Moneymore, due to a serious road traffic collision.
The PSNI are advising drivers to seek an alternative route for their journey.
There are no further details at present.
