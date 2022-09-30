Councillors prevented from discussing motion to suspend senior officers

Councillors at an embattled local council have been prevented from discussing a motion calling for the suspension of senior officials after the meeting voted narrowly not to accept an amendment.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Corporate Policy and Resources Committee met on Tuesday night to discuss a motion that would have led to the suspension of some senior officials.

The motion was initially brought to a Special Meeting in July to discuss the damning outcome of an NI Audit Office report into land deals within the Council since its inception in 2015.

However, during that meeting – in which the Council accepted the report's findings – Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace sent the notice of motion to the next Corporate Policy and Resources Committee.

At the beginning of Tuesday evening's meeting, three councillors – Cllr Kathleen McGurk, Cllr Mervyn Storey and Alderman Joan Baird - declared an interest in the items.

They said they would be leaving the meeting when the discussion began.

Annnnnd into committee the discussion goes for the notices of motion calling for the CEO's resignation. 'Relates to staffing' is the reason given. No access for press or public. #causeway #audit #land — Liam Tunney (@ismiseliam) September 27, 2022

Though the items were listed in the public section of the meeting, when the meeting reached the relevant items, the proceedings were moved 'in committee' – to be heard in private.

The reason given for denying press and public access to the items was that they 'involved staffing'.

Two proposals were on the agenda, both from Cllr Pádraig McShane; the first called on the Mayor to ask Mr Jackson to consider his position and resign, or be dismissed within 24 hours if he did not do so.

The first also called for the Mayor to instruct the Human Resources department to begin disciplinary proceedings into 'two executive individuals identifiable' in the audit.

A second motion – also proposed by Cllr McShane – similarly called for the CEO's resignation and suggested Council suspend him and instigate a disciplinary investigation if he did not.

Derry Now understands that during the behind-closed-doors business, Cllr McShane attempted to amend the original notice of motion.

Concerns were cited over senior officers potentially being involved in the proceedings to investigate officers 'identifiable' in the report.

The amended proposal called for the suspension of four senior officers to allow the investigation process to be completed.

However, it is understood a point of order was then called by another councillor, who pointed out that any amendments to notices of motion required the consent of the meeting.

A vote was then taken, during which the Committee voted by a difference of one against giving consent for the amendment to the proposal.

Cllr McShane withdrew his second proposal from the agenda.

Derry Now further understands that a panel of elected members has been established to consider the position of CEO David Jackson, with a separate panel to consider the other senior officers' positions.

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council confirmed a process was ongoing.

“Council has agreed the Action Plan to deliver the recommendations within the Extraordinary Audit,” they said.

“All actions are currently being worked on in order to meet the Minister’s timescale of 30th December 2022.”