Newly formed County Derry football club off to flying start

Mid Ulster football has a new name added to their ranks with the formation of Borbury FC.

The club was formed in May this year, created by a committee of young community minded men who wanted to create a new club for the Mid Ulster area for those seeking to play football.

The Club was set up with the intention of promoting inclusion and being a hub for young men to play football together but also in times of increased awareness around mental health issues, be a place where men can openly share anything that’s bothering them to embody a community spirit.

The average age of the founding members is just 21 years old, with the average player age being lower still at 20 years of age.

Borbury gained entry into the Coleraine & District League, starting off in the Morning League 2. The Club quickly gained 43 playing members are beginning to grow it's support base across the south Derry area.

In the weekend past, the newly formed club took on Upperlands in a Coleraine district league Morning Division 2 game, with the Borbury men running out winners.

COLERAINE & DISTRICT LEAGUE

DIVISION 2

BORBURY FC 7-2 UPPERLANDS

Borbury FC returned to their Meadowbank, Magherafelt on Saturday and engaged in another thrilling display against a youthful Upperlands side who similarly are still finding their feet.

Both sides took the first 25 minutes to assess the attacking threat of the other with both sides displaying a resilient display of defensive ability.

With the game deadlocked on 41 minutes, talismanic Borbury Captain Euan McBride took the initiative by setting up an in-form Bateson to break through for a much-needed goal before the stroke of half time.

It was clear from the onset of the second half that Borbury Manager Marcus McGuigan had instructed his side increase the tempo and passing rhythm.

His instructions paid dividends with Borbury scoring three times in five minutes between the 55 th minute and the 60 th minute, beginning with marauding full back Cormac McCallion delivering a sweeping cross into Bateson who emphatically slotted it home into the Upperlands net, to double the Borbury lead, and his tally for the day.

From then on it was Borbury game to lose, however the young side stepped it up furthermore with a well driven corner from the ever-threatening winger Padraig McKee who found midfielder Aaron Murray’s head for a headed finish that rocked the upper back stanchion of the goals.

Meanwhile Fergal McGuigan also came close on two separate occasions, once of which saw him add to his frequent flyer miles with an audacious bicycle kick attempt.

A few changes from the Borbury side-line saw the introduction of Martin Mackle and Kevin McNicholl, strengthening the attack further however it was Logan McCullagh who scored next with what can be simply described as a bullet into the top right corner, with the Upperlands Goalkeeper Ben Shannon who had been excellent in the first half, standing a little chance of saving for 4- 0.

A penalty converted by Stuart Bradley for Upperlands on 61 minutes resurrected the away side's belief with great spells of play coming from within their midfield.

More changes rang out for the young Borbury side emanating from Draperstown, with Ryan McAuley and Eoghan McGirr both making their league debuts this season.

The concession of the penalty only saved to refocus the Borbury minds resulting in a superb goal from Mackle, scoring his first league goal of the season and McNicholl also adding to the score line with a slight deflection from the Upperlands Defence as the ball rolled beyond the reach the despairing Shannon in goal.

The adjudication panel will have to decide who’s credited with the goal.

With the score at 6-1 and defeat looming when reduced to 10 men on 72 minutes, the Upperlands side showed their strong of character and resolved to continue pressing the Borbury defence and on 88 minutes, Bradley hit a truly fantastic wonder goal that flew beautifully into Borbury’s top left hand corner leaving Jack Conway with little to do but admire it.

Not to be outdone however Borbury rallied again with a quick reply from McCullagh, scoring again on 89 minutes shortly after some brilliant play from midfield maestro Finn Diamond who initiated a phase of passing excellence that cumulated in a brilliant team goal.

Both sides fought hard and produced a game that the supporters seemed to thoroughly enjoy but both teams will be keen to improve in future games.