30 Sept 2022

Factory Girls' Harbour Square artpiece on display at Derry's Tower Museum

Factory Girls' Harbour Square artpiece on display at Derry's Tower Museum

The new artwork commissioned to celebrate the industrial heritage of the city and acknowledge the significant role played by the women who worked in its factories, is currently on display at the Tower Museum, Derry.

Over the summer Council appointed the artist Chris Wilson to undertake the production of the maquette which will be incorporated as part of a wider public realm redevelopment of Harbour Square in the heart of the city.

Supported by the Department for Communities and Derry City and Strabane District Council, the commissioning process was informed by early and ongoing engagement with local factory girls’ representatives who helped inform the artist brief and background context for the open competition.

Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey said, “The development of the maquette for the artwork to commemorate the role the women of Derry played in its industrial history is a welcome milestone in this project. I would encourage people to visit the Tower Museum and view this piece of art.”

A public engagement session for the public was held in July in the Guildhall to allow members of the public to view the design and meet with the artist. The designs and planning application are in the final stages of being completed before being submitted for consideration.

You can view the maquette at the Tower Museum daily from 10am to 4.30pm.

