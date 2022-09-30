Search

30 Sept 2022

Former Derry football manager Brian Mullins passes away

Mullins won an Ulster championship with the Oakleaf County in 1998.

Former Derry football manager Brian Mullins passes away

Brian Mullins on the line against Monaghan in the 1998 Ulster SFC quarter final. Pic by David Maher/Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Former Dublin footballer and Ulster-winning Derry football manager Brian Mullins has passed away at the age of 68. 

Mullins won four All-Irelands with his native Dublin in 1974, 1976, 1977 and 1983, as well as nine Leinster Championships and was an All-Star in both 1976 and 1977. With the St Vincent’s Club, he won the 1976 All-Ireland Club championship.

He managed Derry to the National Football League title in 1996 and the Ulster SFC crown two years later - defeating Donegal in both finals.

Derry GAA paid tribute to the late Brian Mullins on social media.

"Brian Mullins RIP. Our Ulster Senior Football Championship winning manager from 1998 and an icon of Gaelic football with his native Dublin, Brian Mullins was a great friend to Derry GAA. He will be sadly missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal," they said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media