Former Derry football manager Brian Mullins passes away

Brian Mullins on the line against Monaghan in the 1998 Ulster SFC quarter final. Pic by David Maher/Sportsfile.
Former Dublin footballer and Ulster-winning Derry football manager Brian Mullins has passed away at the age of 68.
Mullins won four All-Irelands with his native Dublin in 1974, 1976, 1977 and 1983, as well as nine Leinster Championships and was an All-Star in both 1976 and 1977. With the St Vincent’s Club, he won the 1976 All-Ireland Club championship.
He managed Derry to the National Football League title in 1996 and the Ulster SFC crown two years later - defeating Donegal in both finals.
Derry GAA paid tribute to the late Brian Mullins on social media.
"Brian Mullins RIP. Our Ulster Senior Football Championship winning manager from 1998 and an icon of Gaelic football with his native Dublin, Brian Mullins was a great friend to Derry GAA. He will be sadly missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal," they said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.