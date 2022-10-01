Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 1st Ocober, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Marie Therese Begley, Dunmore (formerly Derry)

• Etta Davidson, 32 Oldtown Road, Bellaghy

• David (Davy) Dunne, 19B Claremont Street, Derry

• Catherine (Kathleen) Gibson (née McAlister), 4 Fanad Drive, Creggan, Derry

• Richard Alan Gordon-Rattie, Cottage Care Home, Coleraine

• Hugh Murray, formerly of Wellington Street, Derry

• Louise Rowe, 17 Kensington Road, Kilfennan, Derry

• Ollie Simmons-Watt, Limavady

Marie Therese Begley, Dunmore (formerly Derry)

The death has taken place of Marie Therese Begley, 27th September 2022, (peacefully) at home, Marie Therese, dearly beloved wife of David, cherished daughter of Danny and Nuala and sister of Martin, sister-in-law of Grace Ann, and proud aunt of Daniel, Declan and Martin. Marie-Therese remains will leave her late home, 24 Magherahamlet Road, Dunmore, Ballynahinch on Wednesday, 5th October at 12.00noon to arrive at Roselawn Crematorium for 1.20pm cremation. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, father, mother, brother, sister-in-law, nieces and entire family circle. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to NI Hospice, Friends of the Cancer Centre and Cancer Research U.K., c/o Cunningham Bros 53 Main Street Castlewellan. BT31 9DQ. House private please.

Etta Davidson, 32 Oldtown Road, Bellaghy

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Etta Davidson, 30th September 2022, (peacefully) at Marina Nursing Home, Ballyronan, (in her 96th year) late of 32 Oldtown Road, Bellaghy, beloved wife of the late Samuel, loving mother of Kyle, Wesley, Elsa, Henry and the late Samuel George, dear mother-in-law of Ruth, Yvonne, Timothy and Mandy and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Hamilton's Funeral Services. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ballyscullion Parish Church, payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Services, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. The Lord Is My Shepherd.

David (Davy) Dunne, 19B Claremont Street, Derry

The death has taken place of David (Davy) Dunne, 29th September 2022, (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Siobhan, 19B Claremont Street, loving father of Emma, Amy and Darren, son of the late Chrissy and Willie, father-in-law of John and Tony, much loved grandfather of Alfie, Caiden, Kaela, Annie, Maisie and Daithi and dear brother of William. Funeral Service in his home on Sunday at 1.00pm followed by interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. The Lord is my shepherd.

Catherine (Kathleen) Gibson (née McAlister), 4 Fanad Drive, Creggan, Derry

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Gibson (née McAlister), 30th September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Bobby, 4 Fanad Drive, Creggan, loving mother of Sean, Paula, Cathal and Edel, mother-in-law of Martina, Andre, Martina and Sean, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Jack, Margaret, Pat, Patricia and the late Con, Cathal and Mike. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 11.50am for 12.15pm Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Kathleen's wake will take place from 12noon to 10.00pm daily. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Richard Alan Gordon-Rattie, Cottage Care Home, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Richard Alan Gordon-Rattie, 29th September 2022, (peacefully) at Cottage Care Home, Coleraine, dear father of Lindsey, grandfather of Rubie, Darcy and Emma. Service in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast, on Friday, 7th October, at 10.40am. No flowers please. Donations if desired, by making cheques payable to: Parkinson’s N.I., c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.

Hugh Murray, formerly of Wellington Street, Derry

The death has occurred of Hugh Murray, 27th September 2022, formerly of Wellington Street, loving father Sara, Conor and Lucy, devoted grandfather of Kristyan, Shea, Isla, Luca and Casey, great-grandfather of Noah and Jacob, son of the late Hugh and Lily and much loved brother of Pat, Clare, Tommy, Margaret, Eilish, Ann, Eileen and the late Jim. Hugh’s remains are reposing in his grandson’s home, 25 Winchester Park, Kilfennan. Removal from there on Sunday at 6.30pm to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11o’clock. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Pio intercede for him.

Louise Rowe, 17 Kensington Road, Kilfennan, Derry

The death has occurred of Louise Rowe, 27th September 2022, beloved daughter of Kathleen and step-daughter of Billy, 17 Kensington Road, Kilfennan, loving sister of Deborah and Kerry and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral service in her home on Saturday at 1.00pm followed by interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery.

Ollie Simmons-Watt, Limavady

The death has occurred of Ollie Simmons-Watt, passed away as the result of a tragic accident, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements to follow. Inquiries Through Browns Funeral Directors Limavady, Aghanloo ind est, Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.