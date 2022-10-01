Breach of no alcohol bail conditions accused re-released on bail.

A woman who breached her no alcohol bail conditions by having a breath reading more than 3 times the legal limit has been re-released on bail.

Denise Carlin (41) of Corrody Road in Derry appeared at the local Magistrate's Court charged with criminal damage to a window and making threats to kill on August 31 with the offences aggravated by domestic abuse.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and did not oppose bail.

He told the court that police were attending a different incident and heard shouting coming from Corrody Road.

They investigated and found the defendant walking away from an address.

She was breath tested and a reading of 121mgs was recorded putting her in breach of her bail conditions.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said her client had been on police bail that meant she could not contact the alleged injured party or be intoxicated.

District Judge Barney McElholm released Carlin on bail on condition she did not go within 50 yards of the alleged victim's address.

She will appear again on October 24.