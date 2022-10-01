Search

01 Oct 2022

Breach of no alcohol bail conditions accused re-released on bail

Woman three times the legal limit

Breach of no alcohol bail conditions accused re-released on bail

Breach of no alcohol bail conditions accused re-released on bail.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A woman who breached her no alcohol bail conditions by having a breath reading more than 3 times the legal limit has been re-released on bail.

Denise Carlin (41) of Corrody Road in Derry appeared at the local Magistrate's Court charged with criminal damage to a window and making threats to kill on August 31 with the offences aggravated by domestic abuse.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and did not oppose bail. 

He told the court that police were attending a different incident and heard shouting coming from Corrody Road.

They investigated and found the defendant walking away from an address. 

She was breath tested and a reading of 121mgs was recorded putting her in breach of her bail conditions.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said her client had been on police bail that meant she could not contact the alleged injured party or be intoxicated.

District Judge Barney McElholm released Carlin on bail on condition she did not go within 50 yards of the alleged victim's address.

She will appear again on October 24.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media