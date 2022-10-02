Assaulting a female and making threats to kill accused remanded.

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today charged with assaulting a female and making threats to kill on September 23.Sean O'Hara (41) of Kular Court in Derry was also charged with harrassment and using the communication network to send a message that could cause distress on September 24.

O'Hara was also charged with assaulting the same female occasioning actual bodily harm on May 28.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that in one incident the alleged victim said she had found herself in an argument with the accused who told her to get out of his premises.

She alleged he grabbed her by the neck and banged her head on the ground.

The woman also claimed he had put out a cigarette on her hand.

The court heard that on September 23 police were told by the woman that she had been assaulted by the accused.

She said he had been outside her property shouting 'I am going to kill you, I will be back later.'

The woman told police she had confronted O'Hara and he grabbed her by the throat and forced her to the ground.

He was then alleged to have shouted threats against the woman's partner.

The officer said that the woman also told police that on May 28 the accused had assaulted her by biting her on the nose and showed police photographs of her injuries.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and interference with witnesses.

The police officer told the court that O'Hara had 17 previous convictions.

He said the woman claimed she was terrified of the accused and how he would react because she had gone to police.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client denies the most serious charges and added that the alleged incident in May was only reported now.

He asked for bail with conditions.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that it appeared O'Hara was someone 'with a bad temper'.

He said he would not consider bail to an address in the city and after being told there was no alternative address he remanded O'Hara in custody.

He will appear again on October 24.