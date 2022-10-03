Derry Death Notices - Monday, 3rd October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Anthony (Tony) Cassidy, 224 Finvola Park, Dungiven

• Ronald John (Ronnie) Driver, 12 Beechleigh Park, Eglinton

• Teresa Forsythe, New Market Street, Coleraine

• Bernard (Barney) Hampson, 68 Hampstead Park, Derry

• Jane Kilgallen (née O'Kane), New York (formerly Dungiven)

• James (Jimmy) Moore, 66 Dellwood, Eglinton

• Neil McGilloway, Earhart Park, Derry

• Gareth Purvis, 10 The Oasis, Magherafelt

• Ollie Simmons-Watt, 84 Broighter Gardens, Limavady

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Anthony (Tony) Cassidy, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital on 1st October 2022, late of 224 Finvola Park, Dungiven. Beloved husband of Moira and loving father of Teresa, Dermot, Jennifer, Diane, Jonathan, Martin, Michael and the late Anthony R.I.P. A devoted grandfather and great grandfather and fond father in law, dear brother of Betty, Kathleen and the late Billy R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence. Wake will commence at 12.00noon today (Monday). Family time please from 10.00pm to 12.00noon. Funeral on Tuesday, leaving his late home at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Family flowers only please , donations if desired in lieu to Dementia N.I., c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all his loving family and the entire family circle. Saint Joseph patron of departed souls pray for him.

The death has occurred of Ronald John (Ronnie) Driver, 2nd October 2022, (eacefully) at Cornfield Care Home, Limavady (surrounded by his loving family in his 95th year), dearly beloved husband of the late Ruby, much loved father of William, Michael, Julia, Daphne and the late Ronnie, dearest step-father of Albert, loving father-in-law of Olive, Karen, Rob and Robert, adored granda and great-granda, dearest brother of Beryl and the late Daphne, Nola and Alan. Funeral leaving his late home, 12 Beechleigh Park, Eglinton on Tuesday, 4th October at 1.30pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in St. Canice's Parish Church at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson's Foyle Branch, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. He died as he lived, everyone's friend.

The death has taken place of Teresa Forsythe, 2nd October 2022, (peacefully) at hospital, formerly of New Market Street, Coleraine. Dear sister of the late Margaret (Sister Helena, Poor Clares), Seamus (Jim) and Tom. Requiem Mass in St Malachy’s Church Coleraine on Tuesday at 12.00noon followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her cousins, their families and entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Hampson, 1st October 2022, (suddenly) at home, beloved husband of Mary Rose, loving father of Paul, Ciaran and the late Damian, father-in-law of Joanne, devoted grandfather of Olivia, Matthew and the late baby Michael and dear brother of the late Mary. Funeral from his home, 68 Hampstead Park on Tuesday at 11.00am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Muff. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jane Kilgallen (née O’Kane), aged 89 years, (peacefully) at her home in White Plains, New York on 24th September 2022. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. Jane is survived by her husband of 57 years, her three children and their spouses, Roisin Barry (Kevin) of Fairfield, CT; Colum Kilgallen (Clare) of Greenwich, CT; Eugene Kilgallen of Paris, France; and her five grandchildren, Stephanie and Kyle Barry and Peter, John, and Daniel Kilgallen. Also surviving her are her siblings Thomas (Mary-Ann), Jim (the late Maureen), Carmel, Eithna Linehan (the late Joe), and Colm (the late Dymphna), her sisters-in-law Clodagh O'Kane, Kathleen O'Kane, Helen O'Kane, and Nuala Kilgallen; her brothers-in-law Patsy Kelly, Mickey O'Kane, Frank Kilgallen (Sheila), Mike Kilgallen (the late Rita), Thomas Kilgallen (the late Kathleen), and many, many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jane is predeceased by her siblings: Josephine McReynolds (the late Denis), Frank O'Kane, Rosaleen Burke (the late Johnny), Dan O'Kane (the late Rita, first wife), Madeline Kelly, Billy O'Kane, and Flora O'Kane. A celebration of Jane's life and a Funeral Mass will be held at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 148 Hamilton Ave., White Plains, N.Y. 10601 tomorrow (Tuesday, 4th October) at 11.00am. Link https://m.youtube.com/c/SJEOLMCChurchWhitePlainsNY. A Requiem Mass will take place on 15th October 2022 at 2 00pm in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven. Interment of Jane’s ashes will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Link http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations are being accepted in Jane's name at Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, Elmsford, NY. www.pawscrossedny.org/donate. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Moore, 30th September 2022 (Moore's of Eglinton Car Sales), (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Judith, 66 Dellwood, Eglinton, loving father of Lorna, Andrew, Alan and the late Thomas and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service will be held in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Eglinton today (Monday) at 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12.00noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, 17-21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. The Lord is my shepherd.

The death has occurred of Neil McGilloway, 30th September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Earhart Park. Beloved Husband of the late Kathleen and dear son of the late George and Bridget (Pilots Row). Dear brother of Vonnie, Robert and the late Denis, Willie, Patsy, Eilish and infant sister Margaret. Funeral from his sister Vonnie's home, 343 Carnhill on Monday, 3rd October at 10.30am to Saint Brigid's Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. House private from 10.00pm to 11.00am.

The death has taken place of Gareth Purvis, 1st October 2022, (suddenly) at his mother's home, 10 The Oasis, Magherafelt, devoted son of Joan and the late Patsy, a dear brother of Joanne, brother-in-law of Richard, much loved grandson of Eileen (Keightley) and beloved nephew of Lorna (Currie) and Ken (Keightley). House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Renal Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved and sadly missed by the entire Keightley and Purvis family circle.

The death has taken place of Ollie Simmons-Watt, passed away as the result of a tragic accident, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved son of Stacie and Gareth, adored brother of Freddie and Bella, loving grandson of Allen and Lorraine and David and Diane, nephew of Robert (Hannah), Gemma, Mandy, Rachel and Owen and the late Kyle, great grandson of Daisy Willie, Freda and Raymond. Also loved by his dear cousins, great aunts and great uncles. Funeral will start from his home, 84 Broighter Gardens, Limavady on Tuesday, 4th October at 12noon leaving at 12.15pm for a service at Christ Church Limavady for 1.00pm service , followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery immediately after. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Air Ambulance N.I., c/o Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21 Aghanloo ind est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE.

