Derry man who allegedly drove a motorbike directly at police has been remanded in custody

A man who was alleged to have driven a motorbike directly at police has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

The man, who also faces a series of drug charges, was granted anonymity and charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance on October 1.

He was also charged with possessing Class A and Class C drugs and being concerned in the supply of cocaine on the same date.

The court heard that at around 4.35pm on October 1 police on patrol observed a motorbike being driven on the footpath.

An officer said that once the driver saw police he drove directly at them only swerving at the last minute.

The driver was observed to be wearing a green helmet and when police located the bike the man was still wearing the helmet.

He tried to make off on foot but was detained.

Pregablin was allegedly found on him and a police officer said the contents of his phone that police could access was 'self explanatory'.

Police were concerned due to the evidence and the fact that cash of £1,070 was found.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the fact he did not allow access to his mobile phone.

He said the man was a danger to police and himself.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that he was mindful of the 'no PIN no bail' rule Judge McElholm has imposed.

He asked for his client to be released subject to conditions.

Judge McElholm said that there were no conditions he could impose on this man.

Bail was refused and the man was remanded in custody to appear again on October 27.