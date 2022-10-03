Derry Aesthetic Clinic shortlisted for National Award

Emma Heaney of Elite Aesthetic Clinic in Derry has been shortlisted for Aesthetic Clinic of the Year at the inaugural Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair and Spa Awards 2022.

The event was launched earlier this year to celebrate creativity, business acumen and achievement in the beauty, hair and spa sector across Ireland.

Featuring 14 categories, the awards recognise the individuals and teams who are making waves within their business as well as influencing the broader landscape of the industry.

Organised by the established team behind the British Hairdressing Awards, World Spa and Wellness Awards, and the Professional Beauty Awards, entries were judged independently by leading beauty, spa and hairdressing experts.

With the biggest brands and best educators, the two-day event looks set to be the ultimate celebration of the strength and influence of the Irish hair and beauty industry.

Commenting on her nomination, Emma said: "I am delighted and humbled to be a finalist alongside such a high calibre of aesthetic clinics and I look forward to attending this prestigious event."

Mark Moloney, Managing Director of the awards says: ‘These awards champion and reward both those often-unsung heroes who work tirelessly to lead and motivate teams, demonstrate innovative ways of keeping their clients engaged and find ways to sustain their business, alongside the creative visionaries capturing beautiful imagery that showcases their skills and passion for the hair, beauty and spa sector.

"Emma should feel incredibly proud to have been shortlisted among such an impressive group of finalists."

All finalists are now invited to attend the red-carpet awards ceremony on Sunday 6th November, at the historic Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.

The event takes place during a weekend of celebration for the Irish beauty, hair, and spa industry, hosted during the Professional Beauty/HJ Ireland exhibition.