Two women admit to unlawful killing of Derry pensioner

Two women have admitted today (Monday October 3) to unlawfully killing a Derry pensioner who died ten months after being found unconscious in the street.

Daniel Guyler was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital after he was found lying injured in the Termon Street area of the Waterside on July 23, 2018.

The 75-year old never regained consciousness and passed away in Altnagelvin on May 1, 2019.

Rhona Mary Gracey, 36, Sharon Mary Faustina Harland, 46 - were initially charged with robbing Mr Guyler's of his wallet in July 2018 and were later charged with his murder.

The pair appeared via separate video links at Belfast Crown Court today where it emerged a charge of manslaughter had been added to the bill of indictment.

Both women attended their hearings via two separate video links.

Gracey, of Chobham Street in Belfast, who at a previous hearing denied the murder charge, entered a ‘guilty’ plea to the manslaughter of Mr Guyler.

Co-accused Harland, from Bridge Street in Derry, denied the counts of murder and robbery but pleaded ‘guilty’ to a charge of manslaughter.

Defence teams for both women said they would be seeking reports ahead of sentencing.

Mr Justice O’Hara granted the request for time to compile and consider all reports and set the date for sentencing both Gracey and Harland as Thursday December 15, 2022.