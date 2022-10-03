Mid Ulster makes it to the finals of Tourism NI Awards

A total of seven tourism providers, experiences and individuals from Mid Ulster have made it to the finals of this year’s Tourism NI Awards.

The awards have been designed to recognise and celebrate the resilience and spirit of the industry in facing the challenges of the last two years as well as those who exemplified the values of the destination, innovation and built competitiveness.

Among those shortlisted are Bakehouse, Bellaghy, and Lough Neagh Artisans, Magherafelt, both finalists in the Best Tourism Experience (Small) category.

Brook Lodge Guesthouse, Magherafelt has been shortlisted in the Best B&B / Guest House category while Friel’s Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh has been shortlisted in the Best Tourism Experience (Medium/Large); Best Food and Drink Experience; and Most Innovative Business categories.

Seamus Heaney HomePlace has been shortlisted in the Most Innovative Business category while Jamese McCloy of the Mid Ulster Tourism Cluster Group and Mary McGee of Mid Ulster District Council are finalists in the Local Spirit Award.

Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry welcomed the shortlist announcement, saying: “The strong representation from Mid Ulster in this year’s TNI Awards shows the resilience and determination of all those who work in or with the tourism industry in our district. Whether it is great places to stay, visit or eat, these entries show the strength and depth of the visitor offering we have. I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck.”

The award winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony to be held on Thursday, October 6 in Newcastle, Co. Down.