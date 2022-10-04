Search

04 Oct 2022

Hallowe'en trains to run to Derry

'Common sense has prevailed and we can focus on making Halloween a success' - Durkan

04 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

The Progress on available train services to Derry over the Hallowe'en weekend has been welcomed by SDLP representatives in the city.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said: “Planned work and closures on the Derry to Belfast railway line over the Halloween weekend caused considerable concern given the thousands of people who will be travelling to our city to take part in the celebrations and annual parade.

“Derry is renowned as the world’s number one Halloween destination and our local economy and businesses benefit hugely from this event so it’s important that we have the public transport infrastructure in place to make it as easy as possible for people to travel here to take part.

“I have now spoken directly with Translink to discuss the issues raised and appreciate their desire to reach a positive conclusion. They have now confirmed that the line will remain open over the weekend, with works planned for Sunday postponed to a later date. Extra services will also be put in place on Halloween to ensure that everyone who wants to travel to the city can do so in a convenient manner.”

Her colleague, Mark H Durkan said: “There was dismay in the city about the prospect of key public transport links being out of commission during one of the busiest periods of the year. Halloween in Derry is one of the premier events on this island and it attracts people from all around the world eager to be part of it.

“I am delighted that a quick solution has been reached that will not cause any disruption to people wishing to travel to Derry over the Halloween weekend. When the news of this work and line closures was reported, we immediately contacted Translink and the Department for Infrastructure and I am glad common sense has prevailed and we can now focus on making this Halloween a success.”

