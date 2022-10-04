Search

04 Oct 2022

'Translink’s ghoulish attitude to Derry’s Halloween festival in evidence again'

'Public pressure forces Translink to ditch plans to cut Derry off over crucial weekend'

'Public pressure forces Translink to ditch plans to cut Derry off over crucial weekend'.

'Public pressure forces Translink to ditch plans to cut Derry off over crucial weekend'.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

What was described as "Translink's ghoulish attitude to Derry's Hallowe'en festival" was evidenced by its planned works on the Derry railway line over the holiday weekend. 

The accusation was levelled by Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Maeve O'Neill (People Before Profit).

Cllr O'Neill, a member of rail lobby group Into the West added: "It took public pressure this week to force Translink to ditch plans to effectively cut Derry off over this crucial weekend.

ADDITIONAL READING

Translink NI reverses no Derry Hallowe'en trains decision

'Vital period of economic activity for the city' - Pádraig Delargy

"This mis-treatment of Derry may not arise directly from political or religious discrimination but it is part of the legacy of that period.
 
"The reluctance of Belfast officials to address this legacy still holds Derry back. This has sparked intense anger over the whole North West. Derry people are mad as hell and won’t stand for it much longer. It's symbolic of so much else.
 
"Translink should now create a dedicated unit, based in Derry, to devise and supervise the process of bringing Derry up to the standard a regional capital has a right to expect.


"We shouldn’t have to go back to the tactics of yesteryear to spook the company into taking Derry’s needs seriously," said Cllr O'Neill.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media