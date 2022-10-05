Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Noel James Bogle M.B.E., late of Princess Street and Eglinton

The death has occurred of Noel James Bogle M.B.E. (Uncle Noel), 3rd October 2022, (peacefully) in Cornfield Care Centre, late of Princess Street and Eglinton. Dearly beloved son of the late Robert and Alice. Brother of Jack, Mildred, Albert, Ernest and the late Bertie and Sarah. Funeral service will take place in Christ Church Londonderry on Friday, 7th October at 1.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to, Dementia NI, Fundraising Team, Unit 47, North City Business Park, 2 Duncairn Gardens Belfast, BT15 2GG. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

William James Clarke, 6 Hillhead Park, Castledawson

The death has taken place of William James Clarke, 4th October 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 6 Hillhead Park, Castledawson, dearly loved and devoted father of Paul, Trevor and Denise, loving father-in-law of Louise, Elaine and Owen, cherished grandfather of Ross, Callum, Frazer, Katy, Sophie, Jack, Isaac and Henry and also a much loved brother. House strictly private. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 12.30pm, for service in Bellaghy Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Ballyscullion Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie Nursing, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his Family and the entire Family Circle.

Patricia Kerlin (née Gormley), 44 Crockmore Road, Craigbane, Claudy

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patricia Kerlin (née Gormley), (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family on 3rd October 2022, late of 44 Crockmore Road, Craigbane, Claudy. Beloved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Angela, John (Gemma) Laura (Matt) and Patrick. Loved dearly by her grandchildren Colleen, Robyn and Dara. Daughter of the late Mary and John Gormley R.I.P and dear sister of Alice, Angela and the late Michael, Rosemary and Breege R.I.P. and entire family circle. Reposing at her late residence. Wake is for family only. Funeral from her late residence on Thursday, 6th October leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Our Lady Queen of the Gael pray for her.

Gareth Purvis, 10 The Oasis, Magherafelt

The death has taken place of Gareth Purvis, 1st October 2022, (suddenly) at his mother's home, 10 The Oasis, Magherafelt, devoted Son of Joan and the late Patsy, a dear Brother of Joanne, Brother-in-Law of Richard, much loved Grandson of Eileen (Keightley) and beloved Nephew of Lorna (Currie) and Ken (Keightley). House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday evening from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. A short service will take place in D. Watters Funeral Home on Thursday at 12noon. The cortége will leave the Funeral Home at 12.30pm and travel to Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt for A Service of Committal at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Renal Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved and sadly missed by the entire Keightley and Purvis family circle.

Mary Jane Wilson, 8 Whispering Pines, Limavady

The death has occurred of Mary Jane Wilson, 4th October 2022, (peacefully) passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of Bobby, loving mother of Gregory, Richard, Creighton, Jonathan, also a dear Mother in law, grandmother and sister. Funeral service in her late home, 8 Whispering Pines, Limavady on Thursday at 12noon followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. House private by her own request. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

