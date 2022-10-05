Congestion following two-vehicle collision in County Derry

Kilrea Road, Upperlands. Pic: Google Maps.
Motorists are advised of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Kilrea Road, Upperlands.
The road is badly congested and police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.
