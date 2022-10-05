Raychel Ferguson: Final preparations made ahead of inquest

Final preparations are under way ahead of an inquest into the death of a nine-year-old Derry girl whose case was examined in the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

An inquest into the death of Raychel Ferguson is due to start on October 17 at Belfast Coroner’s Court.

However, Coroner Joe McCrisken is to examine new material to the inquest from Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) proceedings to assess whether the start date will need to be delayed.

A pre-inquest review hearing on Tuesday was told the NMC alerted the inquest to the material which has been viewed and identified as relevant.

Mark Robinson KC, acting for the Western Trust, expressed concern that the NMC material “may be voluminous”, would have to be examined and witnesses may need to be consulted.

“We do have a concern about the timeframe and starting date of the inquest in that context,” he said.

Mr McCrisken responded by saying he will know more when he sees the material himself.

“If I consider it is unduly voluminous to the degree that you couldn’t examine it within two weeks, that is 14 days, then I will make a decision,” he said.

Mr McCrisken said he will consider the NMC material on Wednesday morning, adding: “Other than that, if it turns out that the NMC disclosure is a hurdle that we can get over, then this inquest is starting on October 17.

“I’ll make everyone aware by Friday of this week my view based upon an examination of the NMC materials as to whether it is reasonable and sensible for this inquest to proceed on the 17th. But, as I said at present, my view is that we’re ready to start.”

Raychel, nine, from Coshquin, was one of five children whose hospital treatment was examined in the long-running investigation.

She died on June 10 2001 at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Belfast, shortly after transfer from Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry following an appendectomy.

Her death resulted from hyponatraemia brought on by fluid therapy which had not properly replaced her sodium levels.

Inquiry chair Mr Justice O’Hara found in 2018 that Raychel’s death, and the deaths of Adam Strain and Claire Roberts, were the result of “negligent care”.

The deaths of Lucy Crawford and Conor Mitchell were also examined during the inquiry.

His damning report found four of the five deaths could have been avoided.

The Attorney General for Northern Ireland has directed that a new inquest be held into Raychel’s death.