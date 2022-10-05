St Pat's clinch Ulster camogie title

On Monday nine schools competed in the FMC Appliances Ulster schools' Sevens that took place in Geraldine’s Camogie Club, Portglenone.

After the group stages St Patrick's College Maghera defeated St Pius X College Magherafelt by 3-1 to 1-2 with goals from Caoimhe Chambers (two) and Katie McCloskey.

In the other semi-final Cross and Passion College Ballycastle got the better of St Louis Ballymena to 2-1 to 0-1.

Finbar Cochrane presents the trophy to Maghera captain Caoimhe Chambers.

St Patrick's Maghera went ahead during the first half of the final with goals from McCloskey (two) and Chambers again. However Cross and Passion came back into the frame with two goals and a point at the start of the second half and that closed the game down to a gap of just a goal.

Maghera used their bench well bringing in Brannagh Brolly and Ellie Griffin and the fresh players helped push them on to a 5-3 to 2-1 victory with two further goals from McCloskey and two excellent points from Swatragh’s Cáit Conway.

The winning Maghera team with coaches Mrs Scott and Mrs Kelly.

In the Shield competition St Killian's College beat Our Lady's & St Patrick's Knock 5-4 to 2-1 in one semi-final while Loreto College, Coleraine edged out St. Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt by 4-3 to 4-2 in the other to reach the final.

After another closely-fought game, St Killian's came out on top by 3-1 to 1-2 with 2-1 from Eva McNeill.

Both St Killian's and St Patrick's will now represent Ulster Schools' in the All-Ireland Schools’ Sevens on Wednesday 19th October in Dunganny Co Meath.

St Patrick's College: Caoimhe Chambers capt, Orlaith Johnon, Cait Conway, Eimear Murray, Ellie Griffin, Marie Therese McCullough, Katie McCloskey, Brannagh Brolly, Aoibh Mulholland, Rhianna Doherty, Caoimhe Hampsey, Lucy McKaigue.