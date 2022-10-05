Search

05 Oct 2022

St Pat's clinch Ulster camogie title

The girls won the 'Sevens' competition held in Portglenone.

St Pat's clinch Ulster camogie title

The winning St Pat's team with competition sponsor Finbar Cochrane of FMC Appliances.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

On Monday nine schools competed in the FMC Appliances Ulster schools' Sevens that took place in Geraldine’s Camogie Club, Portglenone.

After the group stages St Patrick's College Maghera defeated St Pius X College Magherafelt by 3-1 to 1-2 with goals from Caoimhe Chambers (two) and Katie McCloskey.

In the other semi-final Cross and Passion College Ballycastle got the better of St Louis Ballymena to 2-1 to 0-1.

Finbar Cochrane presents the trophy to Maghera captain Caoimhe Chambers.

St Patrick's Maghera went ahead during the first half of the final with goals from McCloskey (two) and Chambers again. However Cross and Passion came back into the frame with two goals and a point at the start of the second half and that closed the game down to a gap of just a goal.

Maghera used their bench well bringing in Brannagh Brolly and Ellie Griffin and the fresh players helped push them on to a 5-3 to 2-1 victory with two further goals from McCloskey and two excellent points from Swatragh’s Cáit Conway.

The winning Maghera team with coaches Mrs Scott and Mrs Kelly.

In the Shield competition St Killian's College beat Our Lady's & St Patrick's Knock 5-4 to 2-1 in one semi-final while Loreto College, Coleraine edged out St. Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt by 4-3 to 4-2 in the other to reach the final.

IN PICTURES: St Patrick's Maghera Prizegiving

The school celebrated their success last month.

After another closely-fought game, St Killian's came out on top by 3-1 to 1-2 with 2-1 from Eva McNeill.

Both St Killian's and St Patrick's will now represent Ulster Schools' in the All-Ireland Schools’ Sevens on Wednesday 19th October in Dunganny Co Meath.

St Patrick's College: Caoimhe Chambers capt, Orlaith Johnon, Cait Conway, Eimear Murray, Ellie Griffin, Marie Therese McCullough, Katie McCloskey, Brannagh Brolly, Aoibh Mulholland, Rhianna Doherty, Caoimhe Hampsey, Lucy McKaigue.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media