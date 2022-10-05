Search

05 Oct 2022

Altnagelvin A&E under immense pressure as Doctor says staff facing 'dire straits'

altnagelvin

It came as health trusts across Northern Ireland warned that hospitals were facing extreme pressure due to the number of patients

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

An emergency department consultant has appealed to the public for help to ease hospital pressures after admitting his staff are facing “dire straits."

The Western Health and Social Care Trust posted a Twitter video featuring Dr Sandy Nelson at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on Tuesday afternoon (October 4).

It came as health trusts across Northern Ireland warned that hospitals were facing extreme pressure due to the number of patients.

The WHSCT has tweeted that their emergency department was "extremely busy" with 110 people in the emergency department and 45 were awaiting admission.

In the video posted to Twitter, Dr Nelson said there were “patients everywhere” and staff were “struggling."

He said: “My name is Sandy Nelson. I’m one of the emergency medicine consultants here in Altnagelvin Hospital.

“I’m in the emergency department at the moment, it’s October 4, it’s midday, we have 110 patients in the department.

“I’ve got 45 people waiting for a bed in the hospital.

“I’ve got four ambulances awaiting off-load, which means they can’t get out into the community to come and see the emergencies.

“There are just patients everywhere and we are struggling.

“If you can do anything to help us it would be greatly appreciated, be that coming to pick up your relatives that are due for discharge as early as possible, or saving the emergency department for absolute emergencies.

“We are really in dire straits and I am asking for your help at this time.”

Dr Nelson has reached out to the public on a number of occasions regarding the Emergency Department and the pressures it continues to face including April of this year where one patient had been waiting four days for a bed.

The new video comes as emergency departments across the country also explained they are under extreme pressure with patients waiting at all major hospitals.

The Northern Trust tweeted: “EDs at Antrim Area & Causeway Hospitals continue to be under extreme pressure" and their Emergency Departments "are exceptionally busy."

They added: “Again we are asking for your help in not attending unless your condition is urgent or life threatening.

“Thank you for your consideration and patience.”

The Belfast Trust said: “Our Emergency Departments are exceptionally busy.

“Anyone attending an Emergency Department with a non-urgent condition may have a very long wait to be seen.

“Please only attend an Emergency Department if your condition is urgent and needs immediate attention.”

The South Eastern Trust tweeted that 135 patients were waiting in Ulster Hospital.

The trust said: “The Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is under extreme pressure.

“There are 135 patients in our department, 50 awaiting admission. Seriously ill patients will be seen first.”

The health authority is appealing to the public to work with it as it attempts to deliver essential care to those most in need by only attending ED if it is necessary to do so.

If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to the Emergency Department.

If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, please use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment.

For more information about using Emergency and Urgent Care services, visit bit.ly/WTEmergencyAndUrgentServices

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media