Altnagelvin A&E under immense pressure as Doctor says staff facing 'dire straits'

An emergency department consultant has appealed to the public for help to ease hospital pressures after admitting his staff are facing “dire straits."

The Western Health and Social Care Trust posted a Twitter video featuring Dr Sandy Nelson at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on Tuesday afternoon (October 4).

It came as health trusts across Northern Ireland warned that hospitals were facing extreme pressure due to the number of patients.

The WHSCT has tweeted that their emergency department was "extremely busy" with 110 people in the emergency department and 45 were awaiting admission.

In the video posted to Twitter, Dr Nelson said there were “patients everywhere” and staff were “struggling."

He said: “My name is Sandy Nelson. I’m one of the emergency medicine consultants here in Altnagelvin Hospital.

“I’m in the emergency department at the moment, it’s October 4, it’s midday, we have 110 patients in the department.

“I’ve got 45 people waiting for a bed in the hospital.

“I’ve got four ambulances awaiting off-load, which means they can’t get out into the community to come and see the emergencies.

“There are just patients everywhere and we are struggling.

“If you can do anything to help us it would be greatly appreciated, be that coming to pick up your relatives that are due for discharge as early as possible, or saving the emergency department for absolute emergencies.

“We are really in dire straits and I am asking for your help at this time.”

Dr Nelson has reached out to the public on a number of occasions regarding the Emergency Department and the pressures it continues to face including April of this year where one patient had been waiting four days for a bed.

The new video comes as emergency departments across the country also explained they are under extreme pressure with patients waiting at all major hospitals.

The Northern Trust tweeted: “EDs at Antrim Area & Causeway Hospitals continue to be under extreme pressure" and their Emergency Departments "are exceptionally busy."

They added: “Again we are asking for your help in not attending unless your condition is urgent or life threatening.

“Thank you for your consideration and patience.”

The Belfast Trust said: “Our Emergency Departments are exceptionally busy.

“Anyone attending an Emergency Department with a non-urgent condition may have a very long wait to be seen.

“Please only attend an Emergency Department if your condition is urgent and needs immediate attention.”

The South Eastern Trust tweeted that 135 patients were waiting in Ulster Hospital.

The trust said: “The Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is under extreme pressure.

“There are 135 patients in our department, 50 awaiting admission. Seriously ill patients will be seen first.”

The health authority is appealing to the public to work with it as it attempts to deliver essential care to those most in need by only attending ED if it is necessary to do so.

If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to the Emergency Department.

If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, please use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment.

For more information about using Emergency and Urgent Care services, visit bit.ly/WTEmergencyAndUrgentServices