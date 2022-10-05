Search

05 Oct 2022

County Derry man before court accused of exposing his genitals to female

The case came before Ballymena Court this morning.

05 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

A County Derry man who is accused of exposing his genitals to a female has appeared before a local court.

Padraig Brolly, of Rathbrady Road, Limavady, appeared before Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena Courthouse, this morning to face a single charge of exposure.

The 23 year-old is accused of committing the offence on September 13.

An investigating officer told the court that he could connect Brolly to the alleged offence.

Releasing Brolly on bail of £500, District Judge Peter King ordered him to adhere to a number of bail conditions.

He is to reside at his home address and is ordered not to have any contact with the injured party or witnesses in the case.

Brolly is prohibited from being intoxicated in a public place and is also excluded from Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady.

The case was adjourned until November 9.

