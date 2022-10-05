Witness appeal after arson attack in city

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry are appealing for witnesses to a car fire that occurred in Nicholson Square in the city during the early hours of Monday October 3.

The blaze was reported at 2.45am. During this incident, two other vehicles were damaged. Damage was also caused to two homes.

Photo: Mark H Durkan

Enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the fire and a motive.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan condemned the attack stating lives were put at risk.

Mr Durkan wrote: "Those who are responsible for this arson attack at Nicholson Square in Rosemount, put lives at risk.

"They endangered not only their intended target but also people in neighbouring properties, including a terminally ill pensioner next door.

"Significant damage was caused to his home and vehicles belonging to neighbours have also been destroyed.

"The police are appealing for witnesses or anyone for information about this reckless act that could easily have resulted in real tragedy."

The PSNI ask that anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area from around 2.30am and witnessed anything suspicious is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 124 of 03/10/22.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org